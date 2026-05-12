St. Johns County extends burn ban amid extreme drought and wildfire risk

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County extended its countywide burn ban for an additional seven days starting May 11.

This action, authorized under Emergency Proclamation No. 2026-4, continues restrictions due to extreme drought conditions and an elevated wildfire risk across the region.

The latest extension maintains countywide prohibitions on outdoor burning as officials address ongoing wildfire threats.

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County officials state that ongoing drought conditions, combined with recent wildfire activity in neighboring counties and a lack of significant rainfall, necessitate continued restrictions. Prolonged dry conditions have created a situation where fires can ignite easily and spread rapidly.

Under the extended burn ban, all outdoor burning remains prohibited. This includes yard debris burning, campfires, bonfires, including outdoor fire pits and unattended open flames. Residents are strongly urged to avoid any activity that could spark a wildfire, such as improper disposal of cigarettes, use of fireworks, or parking vehicles on dry grass.

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St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management officials continue to monitor conditions daily. They coordinate with state and regional partners to manage the situation.

The county’s burn ban aligns with broader emergency actions across Florida, reflecting a proactive approach to wildfire prevention during one of the driest periods on record for the region.

The county says it will reassess conditions before the expiration of the extended order. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official St. Johns County communication channels and to follow all public safety guidance.

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