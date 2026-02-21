St. Johns County fence company owner charged with grand theft, organized fraud

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week, St. Johns County deputies arrested and charged Yadira Arango, owner of “Patio Solutions LLC,” with grand theft, organized fraud, and failing to refund hundreds of thousands of dollars received for unfinished contracts, among other felony charges.

We first reported in August of 2025 about the complaints against Arango’s company. Homeowners in Clay, Duval, and St. Johns County claimed they had paid “Patio Solutions LLC” thousands of dollars for work that was never finished.

Heather Sansiba, one of the St. Johns County homeowners we first heard from, told us she paid more than $3,200 for a fence to be built around her house. She said the project kept getting delayed until, eventually, it was simply never done. As a former U.S. Marine living on a fixed income, Sansiba said that money could have covered two months of the mortgage.

“There was, like, a sinking feeling of never getting this money back, you know,” Sansiba said.

Sansiba is one of numerous homeowners in the Beacon Lake community who have told Action News Jax that they paid “Patio Solutions LLC” for incomplete projects. She said she hired the company last August and spent months wondering if she would see any of her money back.

More than six months later, Sansiba said she’s still waiting. She feels like this situation has taken away her trust in future contractors.

“At some point, you’re just like, this person is getting away with hundreds of thousands of dollars of fraud,” said Sansiba, “you pay half of the money down as a deposit, and then there’s no guarantee they’re ever going to show up. Who do I trust?”

Arango’s arrest report said she admitted to “continuously taking money from victims,” despite the fact that she was taking “constant loans” because her business checking account was apparently overextended.

Action News Jax has reached out to Arango’s attorney for a response to the charges against her, but we are still waiting for a response at this time.

St. Johns County court records show that Arango paid close to $90,000 to get out of jail on bond. We’re still working to learn when she will next appear in court.

