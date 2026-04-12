St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews extinguish residential fire in Beachwalk community

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Firefighters from the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department extinguished a residential structure fire on Rum Runner Way in Beachwalk Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say they arrived on scene to find two vehicles on fire, neither of which was electric, in the garage and driveway of a two-story townhome.

Fire rescue crews quickly contained the fires before they spread further into the home or other structures.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department says that all occupants had evacuated before crews arrived and that no injuries were reported.

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