St. Johns County has rescued 20K American flags; here’s a list of where you can retire worn flags

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has saved its 20,000th American flag from the trash through its American Flag Rescue Program, which began in 2019 to ensure proper flag retirement.

The program, initiated by Chris Benjamin of the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division, aims to provide a respectful way for the community to retire worn and old flags.

“The public’s response and support of the program has been tremendous,” Benjamin said.

According to a news release from the county, the milestone was reached at The Home Depot in St. Augustine, highlighting the program’s rapid growth and community support.

The milestone of the 20,000th saved flag was achieved at The Home Depot located at 1750 U.S. 1, in St. Augustine. "Tens of thousands of Home Depot associates are veterans or military family members," said Hayley Weaver, Senior Manager of Military Relations at The Home Depot.

“Playing a role in the American Flag Rescue Program is deeply personal to us,” Hayley Weaver, Senior Manager of Military Relations at The Home Depot, said in the release.

The American Flag Rescue Program has expanded to over 35 drop-off locations throughout St. Johns County, including public libraries, county facilities, and Ace Hardware stores.

American Flag Drop Box Locations

Local Government

City of St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080 St. Johns County Administration, 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084

500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084 St. Johns County Utility Dept., 1205 State Road 16, St. Augustine, FL 32084

1205 State Road 16, St. Augustine, FL 32084 St. Johns County Public Works Dept., 2750 Industry Center Rd., St. Augustine, FL 32084

2750 Industry Center Rd., St. Augustine, FL 32084 St. Johns County Clerk of Courts, 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084

4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084 St. Johns County Veteran Affairs, 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084

200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084 Supervisor of Elections, 4455 Avenue A, Ste. 101, St. Augustine, FL 32095

Transfer Stations

Tillman Ridge Transfer Station Scale House, 3005 Allen Nease Rd., Elkton, FL 32033

3005 Allen Nease Rd., Elkton, FL 32033 Stratton Road Transfer Station Scale House, 250 North Stratton Rd., St. Augustine, FL 32095

St. Johns County Libraries

Anastasia Island Branch Library, 124 Sea Grove Main St., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

124 Sea Grove Main St., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080 Bartram Trail Branch Library, 60 Davis Pond Blvd., Fruit Cove, FL 32259

60 Davis Pond Blvd., Fruit Cove, FL 32259 Hastings Branch Library, 6195 South Main St., Hastings, FL 32145

6195 South Main St., Hastings, FL 32145 Main Branch Library, 1950 North Ponce De Leon Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32084

1950 North Ponce De Leon Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32084 Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Southeast Branch Library (Located at Tax Annex behind Library), 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Tax Collector Offices

Main Office, 4030 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084

4030 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084 St. Johns Office, 725 Flora Branch Rd., St. Johns, FL 32259

725 Flora Branch Rd., St. Johns, FL 32259 Southeast Office, 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086

6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086 Ponte Vedra Beach Office, 151 Sawgrass Corners Dr., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Ace Hardware

Turner Ace Hardware, 150 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine, FL 32084

150 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine, FL 32084 Turner Ace Hardware, 6205 SR-16, St. Augustine, FL 32092

6205 SR-16, St. Augustine, FL 32092 Hagan Ace Hardware – A1A, 3033 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

3033 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080 Hagan Ace Hardware – US 1, 3050 U.S. 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086

3050 U.S. 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086 Cronin Ace Hardware – St. Johns, 2843 County Road 210, St. Johns, FL 32259

2843 County Road 210, St. Johns, FL 32259 Cronin Ace Hardware – US 1, 10870 US Highway 1 North, Site 116, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081

10870 US Highway 1 North, Site 116, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 Proctor Ace Hardware, 870 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Additional Locations

Trout Creek Community Center, 6795 Collier Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32092

6795 Collier Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32092 TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse, 110 Championship Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

110 Championship Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 VFW Post 2391, 6184 US 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086

6184 US 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086 Alpha Omega Thrift Store, 525 SR 16, #121, St. Augustine, FL 32084

525 SR 16, #121, St. Augustine, FL 32084 Tractor Supply Company, 3345 U.S. 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086

3345 U.S. 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086 Cascades at World Golf Village, 529 Olympic Circle, St. Augustine, FL 32092

529 Olympic Circle, St. Augustine, FL 32092 Crevasse’s Simple Cremation, 1740 Tree Blvd. #117, St. Augustine, FL 32084

1740 Tree Blvd. #117, St. Augustine, FL 32084 John Paul II Catholic Church, 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081

127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 Staples, 1775 US 1127 Stone Mason Way, St. Augustine, FL 32084

1775 US 1127 Stone Mason Way, St. Augustine, FL 32084 St. Vincent de Paul, 19 McMillan St., St. Augustine, FL 32084

19 McMillan St., St. Augustine, FL 32084 Home Depot, 1750 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32084

VFW Post 2391 in St. Augustine conducts the official decommission ceremonies, with retired veterans monitoring and maintaining collection sites.

The program saw significant growth, saving 20,000 flags in less than six years, following an initial milestone of 11,000 flags saved just a year prior.

Benjamin was inspired to start the program after witnessing flags discarded at a landfill, leading to a collaboration with the Solid Waste Division and WSOS radio station owner Kevin Geddings.

With numerous drop-off locations available, St. Johns County continues to foster community involvement in honoring the American flag, ensuring that “every day is Flag Day,” Benjamin said.

