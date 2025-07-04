St. Johns County high school teacher arrested for using prostitution website

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says an English teacher at Bartram Trail High School was arrested for trying to pay someone he thought was a prostitute $100 in exchange for sex.

That person ended up being an undercover detective. The arrest report says the suspect, Lucas Worsham, ended up admitting he had used a website known for prostitution to arrange the meetup for sex. The website was not named.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced Worsham’s arrest this week as part of its three-day “Operation Poppin’ Johns,” conducted alongside the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and leading to the arrests of more than 30 people for prostitution and other related charges.

Action News Jax found on Bartram Trail High School’s website that Worsham used to be the sponsor of the school’s student-led law and ethics club. When we first reported this story on July 4th, the St. Johns County School District was closed and we were unable to get Worsham’s personnel file to learn how long he has been with the district.

“Someone like that should not have should not be in a position where he can influence the behavior in a negative way of minors,” said George, who we spoke to in a park near the Rivertown neighborhood, which is zoned for the high school. He told Action News Jax he used to live in St. Augustine and has been considering moving back.

“It seems like every other day there is news like that, whether it’s a police officer, whether it’s an educator, those involved in something like this, it’s a shame,” George said.

St. Johns County court records show this is Worsham’s first criminal charge in the county. Action News Jax’s previous reporting shows he is the second Bartram Trail High School employee in the last three years to be arrested. Tylar Reagan, a former coach at the school, was arrested in 2022 for sexually assaulting students, which court records show he was found guilty of in 2023.

Court records show Worsham has already made his first appearance before a St. Johns County judge. He’s not yet scheduled for another court appearance.

