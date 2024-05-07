St. Johns County hosting town hall meetings to discuss the growth of the county

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is hosting a series of town hall meetings to talk with neighbors about the county’s growth.

The county said it’s going through efforts to address traffic problems by building new roads.

It’s also going over its plan to build new parks and fire stations.

The next meeting is Thursday. Here is the schedule for the remaining town halls:

Monday, May 6, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Palm Valley Community Center, 148 Canal Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082

Palm Valley Community Center, 148 Canal Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082 Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. River House Amenity Center, 140 Landing St, St. Johns 32259

River House Amenity Center, 140 Landing St, St. Johns 32259 Monday, May 20, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Beacon Lake Club House, 850 Beacon Lake Parkway, St. Augustine, FL 32095

Beacon Lake Club House, 850 Beacon Lake Parkway, St. Augustine, FL 32095 Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Embassy Suites, 300 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Embassy Suites, 300 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32080 Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. St. Augustine Art Association, 22 Marine St, St. Augustine 32084

St. Augustine Art Association, 22 Marine St, St. Augustine 32084 Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. Anchor Faith Church, 2121 US 1 South Suite 28, St. Augustine 32086

Anchor Faith Church, 2121 US 1 South Suite 28, St. Augustine 32086 Wednesday, May 29, 2024 IMAX Theatre, World Golf Village, One World Golf Place, St. Augustine 32092

For more information on the town halls, click here.

