St. Johns County kids can get a call from Santa next week! Here’s how

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Kids living in St. Johns County can sign up to get a phone call from Santa Claus next week!

Parents and guardians have until Dec. 5 to sign up their kids ages 8 and under to get their Santa call.

The calls will take place Dec. 9-11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To sign up, click this link from the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department.

