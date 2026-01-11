St. Johns County Legal Aid to offer free legal classes starting Feb. 2

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Legal Aid will begin offering free legal classes on Feb. 2 at the Southeast Library in St. Augustine. Classes will take place every Monday at 4 p.m.

The classes, part of the People’s Law School series, aim to educate the community on various legal topics ranging from guardianship to landlord-tenant laws.

The schedule for the People’s Law School series includes various topics: How Can You Avoid the Need for Guardianship on Feb. 2, Do You Need a Will? What if You Die Without One? on Feb. 9, Foreclosure Defense of Homesteads on Feb. 23, Is Probate a Dirty Word? on March 2, Rights of a Debtor on March 9, and Exploitation of the Elderly & Vulnerable in Florida on March 30.

Classes related to landlord and tenant laws will be held on April 6, followed by Should You Ever Put Someone Else’s Name on Your Deed? on April 13 and Spouse in a Nursing Home - Do You Have to Go Broke? on April 20.

Each class will be offered at the Southeast Branch Public Library, located at 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine.

Further details on the classes and registration information will be available through St. Johns County Legal Aid leading up to the start date.

