St. Johns County neighborhood says USPS still isn’t delivering mail to their mailboxes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — People living in a St. Johns County neighborhood say they are not getting their mail delivered to their personal mailboxes by the U.S. Postal Service, and the problem has been going on for months.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Andrew Endicott moved into a house on Kingbird Drive in the Shearwater neighborhood. Like any new homeowner, he knew there were some changes and issues he would have to deal with — but not getting his mail delivered to his house wasn’t one he anticipated.

“I made some calls to USPS, to our homebuilder, and no one really has any answers. They just said they don’t have keys and the timeline is unknown,” said Endicott.

The mailboxes in this neighborhood are in a community mailbox. Andrew is not alone. Other neighbors on Kingbird Drive told Action News Jax they hadn’t gotten their mail from USPS delivered to their mailboxes in months — and they’re growing tired of it. Action News Jax first reported the story back in July.

Andrew said that he and his neighbors on Kingbird Drive are instead forced to pick up their mail at the post office off World Golf Village Boulevard.

“It’s 20 minutes south of here with no traffic, 40 minutes round trip,” said Endicott.

“It’s literally impossible for us to go to the post office without skipping out on work during the week.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We reached out to USPS and Lennar, Andrew’s homebuilder, for statements on the matter.

LENNAR STATEMENT:

“We understand how frustrating this delay has been for our homeowners. Unfortunately, the backorder of postal locks in Northeast Florida is outside of Lennar’s control, but we continue to engage with USPS and advocate on behalf of our residents to help expedite resolution.”

USPS STATEMENT:

“The security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured and properly installed, especially in newer communities.

“In this instance, local postal management reports that they are delivering to the majority of residents in the Shearwater community and are working with the Shearwater management team to ensure that all boxes are secured for mail delivery as soon as possible.

“In the interim, mail and packages are securely held for customer pick up at the World Golf Village Annex, located at 455 West Town Place, Saint Augustine, FL 32092. With proper identification, customers may pick up their mail and packages Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Post Office is closed on Sunday.

“Customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service are encouraged to contact us through the local Postmaster, 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or our website at usps.com . We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to successfully resolve their concerns."

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]