St. Johns County offering free sandbags now to help residents prepare for future potential storms

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County will give out 14,500 pre-filled sandbags next week to help neighbors get ready before a storm approaches Northeast Florida.

It’s happening Tuesday, June 24, through Thursday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several locations throughout the county:

Tuesday, June 24

Butler Park West – 399 Riverside Blvd., St. Augustine



Smith Road Storage Facility (next to the Equestrian Center) – 8200 Smith Road, Hastings

Wednesday, June 25

Solomon Calhoun Community Center – 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine



Vilano Beach Boat Ramp – 101 Vilano Causeway, St. Augustine

Thursday, June 26

Mills Field – 1805 Racetrack Road, St. Johns



Palm Valley Bridge (South Roscoe Boulevard side) – Under the bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway

The County said there is a limit of 12 sandbags per vehicle, and each bag weighs approximately 30 pounds.

People are also asked to provide proof of St. Johns County residency, such as an ID or recent mailing.

St. Johns County staff will be on site to assist people who need assistance.

The County said this event is possible due to the County’s recent investment in a sandbag-making machine.

This is the second consecutive year the County has preemptively provided a mass distribution of free sandbags ahead of the peak of hurricane season.

The County shared the following additional storm resource links:

