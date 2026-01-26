St. Johns County offers warm shelters as freeze warning hits

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is opening a cold-weather shelter tonight as the National Weather Service issues a Freeze Warning for Northeast Florida.

The shelter, at First United Methodist Church, 118 King Street in downtown St. Augustine, will welcome anyone needing a warm place starting at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

County officials are asking everyone to look out for neighbors, especially the elderly, and to share shelter details with those who may need help.

Residents are urged to bring pets inside and use space heaters safely.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s overnight and stay chilly through the week.

Anyone needing shelter should head over early, and community members can get updates on more openings through the St. Johns County Continuum of Care Facebook page or by calling 904-819-4344.

