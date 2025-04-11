St. Johns County officials celebrate opening of new Mussallem Beachfront Park

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The Mussallem Beachfront Park is officially open for business in Vilano Beach after $1.5 million and 18 months of work.

The newly renovated park includes beachfront access, changing rooms, and plenty of shaded table space, as well as cornhole and a nature trail overlooking Vilano Beach’s marshlands.

The goal of the project is to provide plenty of recreational space for a county that finds its pride in its natural beauty.

“I hear all the time about beach access and people that live here do want to be able to enjoy our beaches and the fact that we got this amazing parking lot,” St. John’s County Commissioner Anne Taylor told Action News Jax at Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. “Just so many things for the family, it could not be better.”

Marcia Mussallem told Action News Jax the park also serves as a great honor to her late father and former mayor of St. Augustine, Eddy Mussallem.

“It’s just a tribute to him and his legacy to have this now for so many people to come and enjoy,” Maria said.

The project also meets a growing need in St. Johns County, after St. Johns County commissioner Christian Whitehurst voiced serious concerns about the ability of the county to provide enough recreational space with its projected population growth over the coming decades.

“Look at where we live, it’s St. John’s County. It’s wonderful and we’re keeping it, we’re keeping it going. And it’s just wonderful,” said Board of County Commissioners Chairwoman Krista Joseph.

