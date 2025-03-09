First phase of renovations underway at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center

St. Johns County Officials kicked off renovations at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center this week with an official groundbreaking ceremony at the football field.

As part of the first phase, the field’s grass is being replaced with artificial turf, with additional improvements being made to the field’s drainage system.

“In areas like this, where we’re unable to expand upon fields, doing something like adding artificial turf is going to expand play at this site to 365 days a year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Kane.

“This turf field represents more than just a place to play,” Commissioner Sarah Arnold said. “It’s a step forward in creating a facility that meets the needs of our growing community. From year-round access to fewer cancellations due to soggy, muddy grass, this field will ensure that our residents and their families have more opportunities to enjoy sports, recreation, and community events.”

$2.1 million has been budgeted for construction at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center.

The contract for phase one was approved and awarded to Hoffman Commercial Construction LLC. at the February 4th Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Work is estimated to wrap up in the fall of this year.

The investment in the field reflects the county’s desire to expand recreational facilities for its growing population.

Just this month, St. Johns County opened its first new park in over a decade.

