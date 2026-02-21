St. Johns County to open summer camp lottery on Monday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department will open its online lottery for the 2026 summer camp program at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The program is open to St. Johns County residents with children ages 5 to 12. To be eligible, children must have completed kindergarten.

The lottery system is designed to provide a fair selection process for the limited number of spaces across the county’s camp locations.

The online lottery application window will remain open for 12 days, closing at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Parents and guardians can access the lottery link through the Summer Camp 2026 web page starting on Monday, February 23.

The Parks and Recreation Department will notify applicants of the drawing results via email no later than March 24. Department officials request that parents check their spam or junk mail folders before contacting the office regarding their status.

The placement process accounts for location preferences during the application. If a child’s first choice for a camp location is full, the system will attempt to place them in their second choice. If the second choice is also full, the applicant will receive a denial email and will be given the option to be placed on a waiting list.

The 2026 camp locations include Davis Park in Ponte Vedra, Ketterlinus Gym in St. Augustine, Plantation Park in St. Johns and Trout Creek in St. Augustine.

The camps offer children various activities including arts and crafts, swimming and field trips.

The summer camp program is scheduled to run for seven weeks, beginning June 8 and ending July 24. However, the camps will be closed on June 19 and July 3 in observance of holidays.

The standard registration fee for the program is $430 per child. Families who provide qualifying documentation may be eligible for reduced rates. These adjusted rates are set at $330 or $230, depending on the specific lunch program criteria met by the applicant.

