St. Johns County Parks and Recreation to host free astronomy class, open to all ages

HASTINGS, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation and the Ancient City Astronomy Club are partnering to host a free “Night Under the Stars” educational event on March 21.

The Astronomy 101 class will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Equestrian Center in Hastings.

The program is open to residents of all ages who are interested in learning about the wonders of the cosmos. Members of the Ancient City Astronomy Club will lead the instruction, providing a guided look at the night sky and its celestial features.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Astronomy 101 class covers several fundamental topics regarding the night sky. Participants will learn about constellations, specific star names and various celestial bodies during the 90-minute session.

The program is designed to accommodate both beginners and seasoned stargazers.

The event has a maximum capacity of 150 participants. St. Johns County officials noted that every member of a party must register separately to ensure the facility can provide proper accommodations for everyone in attendance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Equestrian Center at 8200 Smith Rd. in Hastings.

For those seeking more information about the program, Kelly Ussia serves as the primary contact and can be reached via email at kussia@sjcfl.us or by phone at 904-209-0335.

Registration for the session is currently open and will remain available through March 17, 2026.

To register, CLICK HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.