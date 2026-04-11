St. Johns County Parks and Recreation to host kids triathlon

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation will host its 2026 Just Tri It! Kids Triathlon on April 26, offering children ages 5 to 14 a real, timed triathlon experience.

The event will take place at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.

Participants will compete in one of three age divisions: 5–8, 9–11, and 12–14. Each racer receives an event T-shirt and a finisher medal.

A new parent/child division debuts this year, designed to give younger or first-time competitors the option to race alongside a parent.

Registration is $40 per racer through April 18. Beginning April 19, the fee increases to $50.

“It’s a fun, supportive way for kids to build confidence, stay active, and even share the experience with their parents,” said Tess Simpson, Community Program Manager. “Thanks to the generous support of the St. Johns County Parks Foundation and our sponsors, we’re able to make this event accessible and memorable for so many local families.”

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