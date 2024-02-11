St. Johns County Parks and Recreation reveals annual family sightseeing pass for ocean, fishing pier

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department has announced the establishment of an Annual Family Sightseeing Pass for the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier.

Following unanimous approval from the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners at their regular meeting on February 6, families will now have the opportunity to enjoy unlimited visits to the pier for the price of $50 annually.

The pass will cover two adults from the same household along with their children.

Tracy Leahy, Recreation Pier Coordinator stated, “This is going to make it more affordable for families, especially large families, to visit our pier. Now they can come to the pier and have the pass paid off in just a few visits, so when people have some spare time on their hands they can come take in a sunset with the family and enjoy this great sightseeing destination right in our backyard.”

The move reflects the department’s commitment to fostering community engagement and providing accessible recreational opportunities for residents.

The Annual Family Sightseeing Pass is poised to enhance family outings and encourage more frequent visits to the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier, offering a picturesque setting for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

