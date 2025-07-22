St. Johns County Schools hiring for 2025–2026 academic year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District is now accepting applications for the 2025–2026 school year.

The district is hiring for a wide range of positions, including teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, and extended day staff.

Applications will be accepted through August 8.

Those interested can view job listings and apply online at StJohns.K12.Fl.us/hr/careers.

