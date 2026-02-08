St. Johns County opens application window for controlled school enrollment

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Families in St. Johns County and across Florida can now apply for Controlled Open Enrollment at sixteen local schools.

The application window opened on February 2 and runs through February 20.

This program lets families choose schools outside their regular attendance zones if spots are available.

It’s open to all Florida residents, giving parents more flexibility to find the right fit for their children.

St. Johns County schools have a strong record, with students scoring high in state tests and national exams.

Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen said the district wants to give families more choices while keeping school enrollment balanced.

Parents can pick schools that match their child’s interests, learning style, or location needs.

More information and eligibility details are available at the district’s website: www.stjohns.k12.fl.us.

