St. Johns County seeks community input for its Habitat Conservation Plan

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County will host two open house community meetings in March to gather public feedback for its Habitat Conservation Plan renewal process. The meetings are designed to help the county manage its beaches while protecting local wildlife and endangered species.

The Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) protects federally listed endangered species, including nesting sea turtles and the Anastasia Island beach mouse.

The program seeks to balance environmental stewardship with responsible public use of the county’s beaches.

The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 2, at the Southeast Branch Library. The session will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 6670 U.S. 1 N. in St. Augustine.

A second open house will take place on March 11 at the Main Branch Library. This meeting is scheduled from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at 1960 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.

The open house format differs from traditional presentations by featuring multiple informational stations. Participants may arrive at any time during the events to move through the stations at their own pace, ask questions and provide input directly to county staff.

Public feedback gathered during these sessions will be used to guide updates to beach management practices and conservation strategies.

Residents and visitors can find more information about the program by visiting the St. Johns County Habitat Conservation website at sjcfl.us.

