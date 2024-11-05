St. Johns County sees high number of voters on Election Day

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Election officials in St. Johns County said they saw a record level of early voting with more than 66% of registered voters showing up to the polls or mailing their ballots before Election Day.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to St. Johns County Supervisor Vicky Oakes, who said it has already been a historic election year. By mid-day Tuesday, more than 81% of registered voters cast their ballots in St. Johns County either in person today or through mail-in or early voting. Officials said Election Day voters have come in smaller numbers compared to early voters but the polling places have not been empty.

“I did not wait until the last day, but my son is out of town. He submitted a mail-in ballot so I’m simply here dropping it off for him because of the importance,” said Cindy Stiles, St. Johns resident.

Douglas Menucy said he trusts the early voting and ballot mail-in systems but coming in and voting on Election Day is tradition for him.

“I come from a divided family, so I just want it to be over. I want everybody to go on their way and accept what happens,” said Menucy.

Another voter, Allen LaBrake said he waited to vote on November 5th because he said he disagrees with how absentee ballots were counted during the 2020 election.

“Who knows where your vote is sitting who’s handling it and what’s happening with it? No, I’d rather just do it on the last day when they’re calculating,” said LaBrake.

Supervisor of elections in St. John’s Vicky Oakes said this election year has been active and monumental. She said her county goal is 85% voter turnout, and it looks like they are on track.

“I just felt all along with the presidential race, and then some of the constitutional amendments, there are several things that will bring voters out in this election. Our voters are indeed coming out to let their voices be heard,” said Vicky Oakes.

Oakes adds for those who still want to cast their votes, you have until 7 PM on the dot to make it to your site. She said even if you make it at 7:02, you are going to have to wait another four years to vote.

