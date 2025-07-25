St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported stabbing at two hotels on State Road 16

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating after a reported stabbing Friday afternoon at the Super 8 Motel on State Road 16.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Two adult men were believed to be involved.

SJSO said SWAT responded to the scene due to the possibility of a barricaded suspect across the street at Stayable Extended Stay Suites.

Reported stabbing on State Road 16 Deputies and SWAT respond to a reported stabbing on State Road 16. Photos: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

The area was reportedly cleared by SWAT, and SJSO began an aggravated battery investigation at both hotels.

Action News Jax is working to learn if anyone has been arrested and the condition of any possible victims.

SJSO said there is no threat to the public.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]