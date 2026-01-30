St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to teach women self-defense in free class series

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Women Against Violent Encounters program is hosting a series of free self-defense classes in partnership with Tristyn Bailey Strong. The sessions, known as W.A.V.E. classes, will be held on three separate dates beginning in February 2026.

The W.A.V.E. program is designed for women ages 13 and older and is taught exclusively by women law enforcement officers.

The curriculum focuses on situational awareness, verbal commands and assertive and physical techniques to help participants stay safe.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The first class is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

A second session will take place March 7 at 10 a.m. at SPARC Athletics.

The final scheduled session will be held May 6 at 5:30 p.m., returning to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Space for the W.A.V.E. program is limited and pre-registration is required. Residents interested in attending can sign up by emailing swarnberg@sjso.org or by calling (904) 484-7673.

More information about the program and other crime prevention initiatives can be found on the sheriff’s office website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.