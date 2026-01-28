St. Johns County to showcase local culture, business at Legislative Day in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — St. Johns County is hosting Legislative Day on February 5 in the Capitol Courtyard in Tallahassee, Florida. The event aims to provide an immersive experience for legislators to engage with the community, featuring food sampling, live performances and presentations on the history of St. Johns County.

Legislative Day will run from noon to 6 p.m.

Local businesses and organizations will go to the state’s Capitol to showcase the area’s unique offerings and the county will advocate for policies that support economic growth and community improvement.

This event is expected to strengthen community ties and highlight the rich culture of St. Johns County, including attractions from the City of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Clay Murphy, Chair of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, mentioned that the event serves a greater purpose: “St. Johns County Legislative Day is about putting faces, places and purpose behind the policy decisions made in Tallahassee.” He believes that firsthand experiences can influence better policy outcomes that benefit not just St. Johns County but the entire state of Florida.

Attendees can look forward to various activities, including circus acts, historical presentations, live music and opportunities to taste authentic local dishes.

Participants will also be able to learn about St. Johns County’s natural treasures and pick up fresh produce.

For more information about event partners and details, visit StJohnsCountyDay.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.