St. Johns County voters approve school funding measures

Jacksonville, Fl — Voters in St. Johns County overwhelmingly approved two financial proposals to enhance the school district.

By a 60-40% margin, voters approved an extension of the half-cent sales tax.

By an even larger margin (68%-32%) voters approved a new 1-mill property tax to fund teacher salaries. 85% of the money will be used for salary improvements to retain and recruit staff to serve students. The remaining 15% will support school safety, student welfare, and program enhancements.

Collections will begin in July 2025 and continue through June 2029.

Superintendent Tim Forson told WOKV on Tuesday night that passage of both measures is a mandate to continue their strategic plan for the next five to ten years.



