43rd annual St. Augustine Lions seafood festival to feature live music, family activities

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 43rd St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival will be held March 21 and March 22 at Francis Field. The annual event features two stages of live music, award-winning performers, and a pirate-themed family area.

Hosted by the St. Augustine Lions, the festival is located at 25 W. Castillo Drive. Admission is $10 for adults, while children under age 13 and active-duty military members with ID receive free entry. The 2026 lineup includes a variety of genres ranging from jazz and Latin fusion to country and rock.

Saturday’s music schedule begins at 10:30 a.m. on the Main Stage with the Murray School Jazz Band. Feedback, the Band will perform next, followed by the Latin fusion and pop sounds of Baba Caiman at 1 p.m. Phoenix 5, a group named Best of Florida-Live Music Performers in 2024 and 2025, takes the stage at 3 p.m.

The group reinterprets music from artists such as Santana and Michael Jackson and promises to “move the crowd inside and out.”Evening performances on Saturday include St. Augustine natives Bobby and Brian Futch, who lead The Brothers Futch at 4:45 p.m. with a mix of rock, country, and blues. John Dickie and Collapsible B will follow at 6:30 p.m., performing a variety of cover songs and original roots-driven music.

Music continues on Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m., with Dickie IV. Jim Stafford and the All-Star Band will follow with a high-energy set of rock and folk music. At 2 p.m., Eagles Revival will perform vocal harmonies and hits from the Eagles. The Hendricks Band, a local group, will conclude the festival with a performance at 4:45 p.m.Dominic Mercurio serves as the Festival Co-Chairman. He said the event is designed to feature a wide range of musical styles. “We have something for everyone,” Mercurio said. “Rock music, country music, Motown, reggae, you can expect to hear your favorite sound at the festival.”

