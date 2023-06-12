Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh giving Hurricane Preparedness Presentation for Nocatee residents

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Nocatee residents will have the chance to get prepared for hurricane season with help from the Chief himself!

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh will speak on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Nocatee Room at Crosswater Hall.

In his presentation, Buresh will share what to do before, during, and after the storm.

The event is free and open only to Nocatee residents. Attendees must preregister by clicking here.

If you cannot attend and you fail to cancel your reservation 24 hours before the event, you will be charged $5 per ticket to your credit card.

Each member of your party will be required to show a valid Nocatee Resident ID for entry.

