City of St. Augustine prepares for Nights of Lights Christmas celebration

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Preparations are underway for the City of St. Augustine’s 30th annual Night of Lights celebration, which begins Nov. 18.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The season runs until Jan. 28, 2024, and will kick off at 4 p.m. on Nov. 8 with a Showtime USA dance troupe performance in front of City Hall, followed by the All Star Orchestra in the Gazebo at the Plaza de la Constitución at 5:30 p.m.

The lighting of the city’s holiday tree and canopy of live oak trees around the Plaza de la Constitución will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the same day.

So, get into the Christmas spirit because the holiday season is here!

Action News Jax will continue to monitor the city’s preparations and will get you the very latest.

Read: Fact vs. Fiction: The Legend of Orange Park’s ‘Humanzee’

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.