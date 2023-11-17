Dash cam, body cam, 911 calls released by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Davis Park shooting

Action News Jax just obtained dash camera video showing the moments before a man was shot and killed by deputies in St. Johns County earlier this month.

In the video, the man’s truck can be seen speeding away and swerving around traffic on the road.

Moments later, a deputy bumps the truck and sends it into a pond at Davis Park in Ponte Vedra Beach. Dustin Rush then ran away through the parking lot with a gun in his hands, deputies said.

Deputies then fired shots moments later. SJSO identified Rush as the suspect killed in the shooting on Saturday, Nov. 4.

In addition to video, Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan has been going through newly released 911 calls in the shooting investigation.

At least 20 calls were released by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, most of which were from parents concerned for their kids who were playing in a soccer tournament at the park.

“There’s been a shooting at a Davis Park field,” one caller said. “There’s probably 100+ kids and parents sheltered in place.”

We also have body camera footage from one of the deputies. She’s running through the parking lot looking for the suspect, asking people where he went. We’ll show you that on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

