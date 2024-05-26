A day for shopping enthusiasts: St. Augustine Outlets celebrating National Outlet Shopping Day

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Premium Outlets is gearing up for National Outlet Shopping Day with hundreds of deals on the most sought-after brands, limited-time giveaways and unique center-wide experiences.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The St. Augustine Premium Outlets is one of more than 90 Simon Premium Outlets and The Mills properties throughout the United States and Canada commemorating National Outlet Shopping Day 2024. National Outlet Shopping Day, which debuted in 2022, has attracted millions of deal hunters to Simon centers across the country due to its unique offering of can’t-miss deals and festive center experiences.

“We are ecstatic for this year’s National Outlet Shopping Day. In addition to unbelievable retailer savings, we’ve curated a fun-filled weekend complete with VIP activations and live entertainment,” said Isabelle Schwenk, St. Augustine Premium Outlets director of marketing and business development.

Read: The results are in! Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament raises more than $385,400

More than 65 St. Augustine Premium Outlets retailers, including Coach Outlet, Golf Apparel Shop, Nike, Kate Spade New York, Columbia Factory Store, Nautica, Volcom, Old Navy Outlet and Salt Life are offering savings.

There will be live music by the local band Auggy Style. Other activities will include a Good Times Roll Photo Booth, a variety of food and drink vendors, a tie-dye station, a selfie experience and family fun games.

The event will take place all day on June 8 and 9. For updates on participating retailers and National Outlet Shopping Day deals, visit the St. Augustine Premium Outlets website.

Read: Staying hot with no relief through Memorial Day

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.