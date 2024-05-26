Staying hot with no relief through Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says that the heat is here to stay through Memorial Day.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says temperatures will reach the mid-90s again this afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will reach 99 to 102 degrees in many spots.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Gibbs also says it’s not humid enough to issue heat alerts, but with there being plenty of outdoor activities this weekend, he said people should remember to be smart in the heat.

It will stay dry on Sunday and Monday. Storm chances will return on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down some Wednesday onward.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 95/Low 71

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated storms. High 94/Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High 91/Low 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High 88/Low 71

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 85/Low 67

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 89/Low 69

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 26, 2024 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area