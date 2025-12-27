Firefighters contain mobile home fire on Francis Street, no injuries reported

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue successfully extinguished a fire in the 600 block of Francis Street on Friday afternoon.

Fire Rescue officials say firefighters responded to a mobile home fire around 4:15 p.m., with Engine Co. 14 beginning work upon arrival.

Firefighters say after a primary search of the trailer, there were no occupants inside.

The fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

