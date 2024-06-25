National Park Service holding meeting on raising seawalls protecting Castillo de San Marcos

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The National Park Service is holding a public meeting Tuesday night on a plan to raise and fix the seawalls protecting the Castillo de San Marcos.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel on West Castillo Drive.

The National Park Service is also taking public comments through July 17. Another public meeting will be held in September.

The City of St. Augustine has plans to raise and repair its seawall starting next year. The seawall will be about 5 feet tall and cost $45 million.

The St. Augustine Seawall hasn’t seen a major upgrade since 1959.

Read: State officials hope to build seawall to fight flood damage in St. Augustine

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.