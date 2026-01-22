Registration opens for specialty summer camps in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Registration is now open for specialty summer camps offered, including Exploration Camp, Archery Camp, and Fishing Camp.

Archery Camp is designed for beginners, focusing on skills such as stance, aim, and safety. The camp also includes instruction in bow hunting and bow fishing, helping children develop fundamental archery skills in a safe and engaging environment.

Archery Camp combines skill-building with outdoor adventure, making it ideal for children aspiring to learn the art of archery. All necessary equipment will be provided to campers, ensuring they are well-equipped to enjoy their experience and improve their skills.

Parents are encouraged to register their children early to secure a spot before the camps fill up. More information about all camps and registration details can be found on St. Johns County Government’s Parks and Recreation Home Page.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]