SJSO releases body-cam video from November deputy-involved shooting in Davis Park

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax obtained a new video showing the moments St. Johns County deputies shot and killed a man last November.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The weekend shooting happened while children and families were attending a soccer tournament.

It started with a chase after deputies answered a burglary call and ended with one suspect killed and another arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This all happened at Davis Park in St. Johns County.

The body-cam video shows the chaotic moments leading up the the shooting as hundreds of children were playing in a soccer tournament.

Read: Near record high temperature expected this weekend

The sheriff’s office said it started after 2 suspects burglarized storage units on Palm Valley Road.

Deputies caught Crystal O’Neal but said Dustin Rush got away before they located him in a car under the Palm Valley Bridge. That’s when Rush fled to Davis Park, was rammed into a retention pond and shots rang out. Rush was shot and killed by police.

Crystal O’Neal, the other suspect in the burglary that started the whole thing, is facing 14 felony charges. She’s due back in court on April 4.

Read: Wrangle weeds with JaxParks for Florida’s statewide volunteer clean up event

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.