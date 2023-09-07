St. Augustine is a finalist for ‘Great Places in Florida’ award

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — St. Augustine’s Downtown St. Augustine is a finalist for the ‘Great Places in Florida award’ in the Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association’s 10th Annual Great Places in Florida Award.

The award program focuses on unique, memorable places that work for the good of their community and attract people to visit them.

This year’s theme, “Great Resilient Places” is considering nominations that embody “the ability to thrive amidst changing conditions and to conserve resources from present and future generations.”

The finalists were selected after careful consideration by an independent selection committee comprised of professionals from the urban planning, transportation, architecture, and parks and recreation fields.

The winner will be determined by popular voting by the public, which is ongoing now through Friday, September 29. The winner will be announced on Monday, October 2.

The community is encouraged to vote for Downtown St. Augustine here to show support for St. Augustine’s “great resilient place.”

To learn more about the Great Places in Florida award and to preview all of the finalists, click here.

