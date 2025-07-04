St. Augustine makes 4th of July traffic changes as a test ahead of Nights of Lights

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Rather than stripes of red and white, you may see more parking signs carrying the colors in downtown St. Augustine, along with traffic barriers of orange and white.

It’s part of a list of traffic changes Action News Jax told you yesterday the city of St. Augustine implemented to handle more traffic during the Fourth of July.

The city told us it’s also somewhat of a trial run as it tests new ways of trying to make traffic smoother for this year’s Nights of Lights celebration.

“It just seems like it’s blocking the way. Less spots to walk, you know.” We heard from a woman visiting St. Augustine from out of town, who didn’t share her name.

We spoke with her along St. George Street, where the city set up red barricades to block cars from driving through crosswalks along St. George Street at roads like Cathedral Place and Treasury Street.

The city also put up traffic cones and signs blocking off parking along the side of Cathedral Place and King Street, among others.

One woman we spoke with, also visiting from out of town, told us she rented a room within walking distance of the seawall by the Matanzas River as a way to avoid possible problems finding parking.

Once she saw the blocked-off spots, she was glad she did.

“If we came down here to try to park, it would have made a huge difference in how much time it would take to get here,” she said.

The city of St. Augustine is keeping St. George Street and Treasury Street closed off through July 7th. The city hasn’t yet shared whether the changes to traffic downtown will be used during the Nights of Lights.

