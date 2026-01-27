St. Augustine St. Patrick Parade returns March 14 with pipes, drums and dancers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine’s St. Patrick Parade is set to return on March 14, at 10 a.m., featuring the New York City Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums and the Parkview Lassies from Missouri.

The parade will start at Francis Field, located at 25 West Castillo Drive in St. Augustine. It will route through the historic downtown area before returning to the Celtic Music & Heritage Festival at the same location. This year’s Grand Marshal will be Gordon J. Wilson, a retired Superintendent of the Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments, who served with the U.S. National Park Service for nearly 50 years.

Chris Fulmer, Co-Director of the St. Patrick Parade, expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “We’re so excited to welcome two amazing organizations to join the Parade this year.” The FDNY Pipes & Drums are hosted by FDNY Gone South, a group of local retirees from the New York City Fire Department, and they will perform in tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Parkview Lassies, an all-female drum and bugle corps from Springfield, Mo., have been representing Parkview High School for 70 years.

St. Augustine local Jessica Clark, an Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter for First Coast News, will return as the Parade Announcer. The parade will also showcase various local professional bands, including the City of St. Augustine Pipes & Drums Band and the Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, alongside floats, dancers, and more.

Numerous local businesses are sponsoring the event, including Ann O’Malley’s Deli & Pub and Barley Republic Pub. The parade is organized by Romanza-St. Augustine, further enriching the festival’s cultural offerings.

