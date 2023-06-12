St. Johns County authorities providing hurricane preparedness guide for residents

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Emergency Management released a hurricane preparedness guide to help residents get ready for the coming months.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The guide offers tips on how to proof your home, protect your belongings, what hazards to look out for, what to do after the storm and more.

You can find the hurricane prep guide on the St. Johns County Emergency Management website.

