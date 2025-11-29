St. Johns County to begin selling pre-season beach driving passes December 1

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County will begin selling pre-season annual beach driving passes on December 1, ahead of the required pass period from March 1 to September 30 each year.

Residents can purchase passes for $50, while non-residents will pay $100, and ADA-accessible passes are available for $40. These passes can be obtained at various locations in St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach until March 1, 2026.

Passes will be available at the Tax Collector’s Main Office, DuPont Center Office, Julington Creek Office, and Ponte Vedra Office, as well as the St. Johns County Beach Services Office and Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop.

Starting March 2, 2026, passes can only be purchased at the Beach Services Office, Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop, and beach toll booths.

Residents must present a valid ID with a St. Johns County address or proof of property tax payments to purchase a resident pass. ADA-accessible pass buyers need to show a disabled parking permit, and disabled military veterans can obtain a free annual pass with proper ID.

Passes can be purchased with cash or a credit card, and lost passes must be repurchased. All sales are final, and vehicular access depends on beach conditions.

Toll attendants will scan pass barcodes upon entry, and cash, debit, and credit cards are accepted at toll booths.

As beach driving season approaches, residents and visitors are encouraged to secure their passes early to ensure access to St. Johns County beaches.

