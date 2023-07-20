St. Johns County government considering building soccer sportsplex for USL Jax by 2025

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As FIFA’s 2023 Women’s World Cup begins 8,000 miles away, St. Johns County is working to bring pro soccer to Northeast Florida.

According to a PowerPoint created and discussed by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, the potential complex would sit on a 73-acre property and would be used as a training facility for the USL Jax team.

The plan says the site will feature 10 soccer fields, four multipurpose fields and a track showcase field. The county estimates it will cost around $30 million.

The county will be working on designs and property ownership from now until December. The construction that follows is expected to be completed in four phases, and the county is optimistic that it can complete it by 2025.

According to the PowerPoint, phases one, two and three are all scheduled to start and end between January and December of 2024. It starts with power, utilities and infrastructure, which will lead to things like land preparations. That will eventually lead the way for the beginning stages of construction, and once all that is done, Phase 4 starts.

Phase 4 will focus on laying some groundwork, but it’s more so in the sense of installing grass.

The field is planned to open by February 2025. Action News Jax will continue to keep track of the athletic complex’s progress and will keep you updated as we learn more.

