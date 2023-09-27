St. Johns County holding first meeting for input on future of World Golf Village properties

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County leaders want the public’s input on what to do with World Golf Village properties.

The World Golf Hall of Fame is moving to Pinehurst, North Carolina, but several shops are expected to stay open. St. Johns County is hosting two meetings for community members to give input and has launched an online survey. This is all to let the county know what residents would like to see move into the prime real estate in the area.

The World Golf Village has a lot to offer with amenities, but the World Golf Hall of Fame and the nearly 18,000-square-foot IMAX Theater are leaving St. Augustine for good.

The properties that are open for public input include:

The World Golf Hall of Fame

The IMAX Theater

The PGA Tour Productions office building

The South Legacy Trail property, which has parking lots, ponds and landscaping areas

Action News Jax spoke with someone who works for the event venue right next to the Golf Hall of Fame, and she said the area could use a bit of a facelift.

“They have their guests staying at the Renaissance, and they have nothing to do, especially if they don’t play golf,” Gloria Driscoll said.

The first public input meeting is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the County Administration Building.

Action News Jax will let you know what comes out of the meeting, and if you can’t make it to the meeting, there is a survey you can take online. That ends Sept. 30.

