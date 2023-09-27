Hurricane Idalia insured losses hit $216 million in Florida

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia hit $216 million as hundreds of claims continue to be reported, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.

As of Monday, estimated insured losses were $216.1 million based on 21,525 claims, the data showed. That was up from $202.3 million in insured losses and 20,976 claims Thursday.

The Category 3 hurricane made landfall Aug. 30 in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before crossing parts of North Florida.

The Monday data showed that 14,789 claims had been filed for residential-property damage, with other types of claims for such things as auto damage. The data also showed that 6,557 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,524 had been closed without payments.

