St. Johns County sheriff’s office urges public to avoid Jennie Lake Court during active incident

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announces that they are responding to a mentally unstable person at a residence on Jennie Lake Ct on Tuesday afternoon.
According to SJSO, they responded to Jennie Lake Court just before 5 p.m. This is an isolated incident.
SJSO says it is an active isolated incident and advises the public to stay away from the area until the scene is secure.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]