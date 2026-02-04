St. Johns County

St. Johns County sheriff’s office urges public to avoid Jennie Lake Court during active incident

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announces that they are responding to a mentally unstable person at a residence on Jennie Lake Ct on Tuesday afternoon.

According to SJSO, they responded to Jennie Lake Court just before 5 p.m. This is an isolated incident.

SJSO says it is an active isolated incident and advises the public to stay away from the area until the scene is secure.

