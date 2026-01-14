Sustainable Futures career exploration week to introduce students to environmental careers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Sustainable Futures Career Exploration Week is set to take place from March 2 to 6 for homeschoolers and from March 16 to 20 for students on Spring Break. This career exploration event will introduce high school students to various environmental careers while allowing them to earn service learning hours.

The camps will run daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will cover careers such as wildlife conservation, environmental science, and sustainability. Participants will engage in hands-on environmental projects that benefit their communities in addition to gaining valuable career insights.

Students participating in the program will earn at least 10 service learning hours by engaging in environmental projects.

Scholarships are available for students who are on Free or Reduced Lunch, making the program accessible to all interested teens.

Interested families can inquire about scholarship details by emailing kussia@sjcfl.us.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]