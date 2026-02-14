Sustainable Futures Career Exploration Week offers hands-on environmental experience for teens

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — High school students can explore careers in wildlife conservation and environmental science during the Sustainable Futures Career Exploration Week from March 16 to 20.

The five-day camp allows participants to discover outdoor professions while earning at least 10 service-learning hours. Students will take part in environmental projects designed to benefit the local community.

The camp is scheduled to run daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Organizers designed the program to coincide with Spring Break for local students. During the week, teenagers will explore a variety of environmental fields, including wildlife conservation and environmental science.

Financial assistance is available for qualifying participants. Scholarships are offered for students who receive Free or Reduced Lunch. Interested families can inquire about these opportunities by contacting kussia@sjcfl.us via email.

