The St. Johns Riverkeeper wants you to save water, drink beer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns Riverkeeper is celebrating its 25th anniversary in a clever way.

It’s kicked off a brewery passport challenge to raise awareness for the organization that works to protect the St. Johns River.

It’s a two-month campaign called 25 Taps for the St. Johns.

“We launched 25 Taps in celebration of our anniversary, but this is also an initiative to highlight the numerous outstanding breweries that exist in the watershed of the St. Johns River and the importance of clean water,” Dryden Mills, Community Engagement Specialist for St. Johns Riverkeeper, said in a news release. “After all, you can’t have good beer or a healthy river without clean water.”

Here’s how it works. Click here to sign up for a free digital passport.

From June 1 to July 31, visit the 25+ participating breweries and businesses throughout the St. Johns River watershed and check in using the on-site QR code.

Certain brews/taps will help raise money to support the SJRK.

“We are excited to be a part of 25 Taps for the St. Johns, and to continue to support a local organization and river that we love through sharing what we love - great beer!” Lindsay Hawkins, General Manager at Intuition Ale Works said. “We’ll be hosting the celebration after the campaign on August 3 and can’t wait to bring everyone together for a clean and healthy St. Johns River.”

At the end of the campaign, participants will be entered into a drawing to win an eco-tour or a fishing charter on the St. Johns.

“For 25 years, St. Johns RIVERKEEPER has served as a voice and advocate for our river and the communities that benefit from this important waterway. So many local businesses and breweries that love our river have supported us along the way. We can’t wait to raise a glass together for the river, and cheers to 25 years!” said Jimmy Orth, executive director for SJRK.

