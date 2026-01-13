St. Marys Elementary School to relocate students temporarily after bats found in school

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. — St. Marys Elementary School students will be learning in a new spot for a few days after bats were found on campus.

School officials say the building needs more time for wildlife experts to safely remove the bats and clean up, so classes will shift to the College of Coastal Georgia from January 14 to 16.

Buses will still run as usual, and students who normally walk will get a ride to the temporary location.

School hours aren’t changing. Breakfast, lunch, and recess will be offered, but there won’t be morning EDP. The after-school program will still happen.

If students can’t make it to school during the move, their absences will be excused. They’ll get make-up work when they return after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, January 20.

District leaders say keeping everyone safe is their top priority and thank families for being flexible.

Updates will come from the school as needed.

Anyone with questions can reach out to school administrators by email, with addresses listed on the school’s website.

