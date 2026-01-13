St. Marys Elementary temporarily relocates after ongoing bat infestation

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. — A Camden County elementary school will temporarily relocate as crews continue working to address an ongoing bat issue on campus.

St. Marys Elementary School cancelled classes earlier this week after bats were found flying in parts of the building. District leaders initially described the situation as an unexpected safety issue. However, Action News Jax viewers chimed in on the station’s Facebook post, sharing that the problem was not new.

One viewer shared an email sent from the school’s principal when bats were found in the school last week. Action News Jax also found community posts that referenced bats inside the school days before the school cancellation.

Roof workers could be seen on top of St. Marys Elementary both Monday and Tuesday.

While district leaders have not answered specific questions about where the bats were entering the building, Camden County Schools says licensed wildlife and facilities professionals need additional time to fully complete the removal process, seal affected areas, and conduct thorough cleaning and sanitation.

As a result, St. Marys Elementary will temporarily relocate from January 14 through January 16 to the College of Coastal Georgia in Kingsland.

The district says bus transportation will be provided for students who already ride the bus. Students who typically walk to school will also be transported by school bus and will be picked up and dropped off at St. Mary’s Elementary. School start and end times will remain the same.

Morning extended day care will not be available during the relocation, but after-school extended day care will continue. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and recess will be scheduled for all students.

Students who do not attend school during the temporary relocation will receive an excused absence. Make-up work will be provided when students return on Tuesday, January 20.

