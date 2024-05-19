St. Marys Police Department receives $20,000 grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

St. Marys, GA — The City of St. Marys and the St. Marys Police Department are pleased to announce receiving a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). This grant, effective through September 2024, will finance the purchase of new laptop computers to be used as Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) in patrol vehicles.

MDTs facilitate case and crash reporting, driver’s license validations, and vehicle registration verifications, easing dispatchers’ communication burden. The grant will also replace aging MDTs that have been in service for many years.

“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”

St. Marys Police Chief James Galloway expressed gratitude for the grant, stating, “This grant has allowed us to purchase the computers we need for our officers so they can do their jobs more efficiently. There’s no need to return to the Police Department to do their paperwork; they can do their reports in the field, which allows quicker response time when a call for service comes out.”

For more information on GOHS and its highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.

